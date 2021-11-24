Kavitha elected unanimously in MLC polls!

Kalvakuntla Kavitha, the daughter of TRS chief and Telangana Chief Minister K.Chandrashekar Rao was elected unanimously to Legislative

Council under local bodies quota.

Kavitha filed her nomination only yesterday (Tuesday).

Apart from Kavitha, only one independent candidate Srinivas filed nomination. The Congress and BJP have not fielded their candidates.

During scrutiny of applications on Wednesday (today), the election officials rejected the nomination of independent candidate Srinivas

following complaints that he forged the signatures of an MPTC and a corporator on his nomination form.

Candidates need to submit approval of ten elected representatives of local bodies while filing nomination.

An MPTC and a corporator complained to election officials against Srinivas stating that he forged their signatures and filed

nominations.

With this, his nomination was rejected making the election of Kavitha as MLC unanimous.

Kavitha contested Nizamabad MLC seat in October 2020. At that time, BJP and Congress had fielded their candidates but Kavitha won with a

big majority.

But since it was a bypoll, her term as MLC was set to end in January 2022. The election commission issued notification for conducting MLC

election for Nizamabad recently. The polling was supposed to be held on December 10 but no polling will be held for Nizamabad seat now.