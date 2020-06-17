TDP complains to NHRC against arrest of Atchanna and JC family

The TDP has complained to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against the ‘undemocratic and inhuman’ arrests of their party leaders Atchannaidu, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy. MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has complained on the arrest of Atchannaidu while MLC Gowravani Srinivasulu made the complaint against arrest of JC family.

The TDP told the NHRC that the YCP Government was pursuing a faction rule and its political of vengeance was leading to gross violations of human rights. False cases were being filed to harass and persecute Opposition TDP leaders. The arrest of Atchannaidu and JC family were made as part of this politically motivated campaign.

The TDP complained that the ACB and the police officials were not following principles of natural justice but they were merely acting at the behest of the YCP. As a result, the TDP leaders who were not surrendering to YCP tactics were being harassed with false cases and arrests. In a very inhuman way, Atchannaidu was arrested and forced to travel for 21 hours which has complicated his health leading to a second surgery.