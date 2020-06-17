Atchannaidu undergoes second surgery as bleeding fails to stop

Former minister and TDP deputy leader K Atchannaidu who is undergoing treatment at the Guntur General Hospital underwent second surgery.

Doctors at the Guntur General Hospital said the second surgery became inevitable as the bleeding from the first surgery he had undergone in Srikakulam continued from the day he was arrested. He had recently undergone piles surgery in Tekkali, his home town.

Following the second surgery, former chief minister and TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu had called up Atchannaidu to inquire about his well-being. Naidu had expressed concern over the health condition of his long-time colleague.

Last Friday, more than 300 police personnel in an early morning swoop raided the house of the TDP leader to arrest him in Tekkali in Srikakulam district and brought him to Guntur by road, a distance of about 500 km. He was forced to sit in the car for more than nine hours although the doctors had advised a week’s rest after the first surgery. Despite the advice, he was arrested and sent to 14-day judicial remand.

The arrest of Atchannaidu by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) from his house in Srikakulam district early Friday had raised many questions. The former CM had questioned the rationale behind deploying more than 300 policemen who scaled the compound wall of Atchannaidu’s house, barged in and arrested him. The timing of the arrests also raised doubts. Further, he said no prior notice was given to the TDP leader before his arrest.

On Thursday, the TDP had lodged a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) against what it called “undemocratic and inhuman” arrests of its leaders including Atchannaidu, former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy.

The arrest of former minister and TDP deputy leader in the Assembly Atchannaidu rocked the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council on Thursday with the TDP MLCs accusing the YSRCP government of arresting their leaders out of sheer political vendetta.