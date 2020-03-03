TDP corners Jagan on 59.85 quota for BCs

Once again, the Jaganmohan Reddy government’s commitment to its 59.85 BC reservations under test. The High Court has rejected the GO regarding these reservations saying that they are in violation of Supreme Court order for reservations not crossing 50 per cent. Now, the TDP has challenged Jagan Circar to go to file a special leave petition in the Supreme Court. In 2013, the then Kirankumar Reddy government did the same and got an interim order in favour of 60.55 per cent quota for BC people. Accordingly, local body polls were conducted in 2013 duly giving 60.55 per cent reservations.

Obviously, Jagan quota of 59.85 per cent is less than Kirankumar quota of 60.55. But why is that YCP Ministers are talking about the High Court order now? Instead, Minister Botsa Satyanarayana has blamed Chandrababu Naidu for creating hurdles for 59.85 per cent reservations. Botsa has accused the TDP of provoking some people to file cases against the reservations issue.

Now that there is a precedent, will Jagan Circar file a special leave petition in Supreme Court? The YCP wants to attract BCs who are traditionally a stronghold of TDP. If that is the case, analysts say that Jagan would have no choice politically but to implement 59.85 per cent quota somehow.