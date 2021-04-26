TDP corporator succumbs to Covid in Vizag

The Coronavirus infections are hitting the State like a tsunami. The daily infections have crossed 12,000 already. In Visakhapatnam, TDP corporator Vanapalli Ravi Kumar got infected with the virus. His condition turned serious and he passed away due to grievous health complications later. The 31st division corporator died while receiving treatment at the NRI hospital in the port city.

The TDP also suffered another setback. Its Chittoor leader Kathari Praveen died due to Corona infection. He was also the husband of former mayor Hema Latha. Praveen was admitted to the Amara Raja hospital where he succumbed to the dreaded disease.

Meanwhile, the virus is wreaking havoc taking a heavy toll on lives. Lack of beds and oxygen supply were causing serious problems in giving treatment. Over five patients died due to lack of timely oxygen supply at the Maharaja Hospital in Vizianagaram. The deaths were reported at the Covid isolation ward there. It went without oxygen since midnight yesterday with the officials trying to restore the supply.