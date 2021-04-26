Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners

The 93rd Academy Awards event took place on Sunday in the USA. The Oscar event got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Academy paid a special tribute to Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and they were featured in ‘In Memorium’ segment. They passed away last year. Anthony Hopkins is named as the Best Actor for the film ‘The Father’. Chloe Zhao scripted history and is named as the second woman in the history of Oscars to win the award as Best Director. She won the award for the film Nomadland which is also named as the Best Film for Oscars 2021. Frances McDormand is named as the best Actress for the film Nomadland.

Here is the complete list of Winners:

Best Film: Nomadland

Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father

Best Animated Feature Film: Soul

Best International Feature Film: Another Round

Best Original Score: Soul

Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah

Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher

Best Documentary Short: Colette

Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers

Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You

Best Sound: Sound Of Metal

Best Production Design: Mank

Best Cinematography: Mank

Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal

Best Visual Effects: Tenet

Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry