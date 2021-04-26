Oscars 2021: Full List of Winners

The 93rd Academy Awards event took place on Sunday in the USA. The Oscar event got delayed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Academy paid a special tribute to Indian actor Irrfan Khan and costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and they were featured in ‘In Memorium’ segment. They passed away last year. Anthony Hopkins is named as the Best Actor for the film ‘The Father’. Chloe Zhao scripted history and is named as the second woman in the history of Oscars to win the award as Best Director. She won the award for the film Nomadland which is also named as the Best Film for Oscars 2021. Frances McDormand is named as the best Actress for the film Nomadland.
Here is the complete list of Winners:
Best Film: Nomadland
Best Actor: Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Best Actress: Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Best Director: Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman
Best Adapted Screenplay: The Father
Best Animated Feature Film: Soul
Best International Feature Film: Another Round
Best Original Score: Soul
Best Original Song: Fight For You, Judas And The Black Messiah
Best Documentary Feature: My Octopus Teacher
Best Documentary Short: Colette
Best Live Action Short: Two Distant Strangers
Best Animated Short: If Anything Happens I Love You
Best Sound: Sound Of Metal
Best Production Design: Mank
Best Cinematography: Mank
Best Makeup And Hair: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Costume Design: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Best Film Editing: Sound Of Metal
Best Visual Effects: Tenet
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award: Tyler Perry