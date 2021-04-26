Rakul Preet Singh’s Bold attempt in Bollywood

Punjabi girl Rakul Preet Singh made it big in Tollywood but she is left with no interesting offers in Telugu cinema. She wrapped up the shoot of Krish’s Kondapolam that will release soon. Rakul Preet Singh is busy with a couple of interesting Bollywood biggies and she moved to Mumbai mostly. The latest update says that top producer Ronnie Screwvala locked Rakul Preet Singh for a women-centric film. Rakul gave her initial nod for the project. The film is said to be a comic entertainer with a social message.

Rakul Preet Singh will be playing the role of a condom tester in this film. This untitled film will be humorous and Rakul was thrilled with the assignment. She is currently shooting for Sardar Ka Grandson through which she is making her digital debut. Rakul Preet Singh is also shooting for May Day along with Amitabh Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.