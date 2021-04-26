Pooja Hegde tested positive for Coronavirus

Talented actress Pooja Hegde who is busy with back to back Telugu and Hindi projects is tested positive for coronavirus last night. The actress is in home isolation and is in recovering mode. The actress completed the shoot of Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor and the film will hit the screens soon. The last song of Prabhas starter Radhe Shyam is pending and it will be shot soon. Pooja Hegde refused to join the sets of the film considering the second wave of coronavirus. Pooja Hegde is considered as the leading lady for Mahesh Babu and Trivikram’s project. Wishing Pooja Hegde a speedy recovery.

