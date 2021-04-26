Seetimaar from Radhe: Fails to recreate the Magic

Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan who is fond of Telugu movies and songs picked up Seetimaar from Allu Arjun’s Duvvada Jagannadham. The peppy number was recomposed by Devi Sri Prasad and is used in his upcoming movie Radhe. The video song of Seetimaar is out today and it fails to recreate the magic. Salman Khan who tries some new dance moves in every film hardly danced in the song. Disha Patani is glamorous and she steals the show with her stunning dance moves throughout the song.

The visuals of Seetimaar look pretty ordinary and the tune too will not appeal to the Telugu audience as the Telugu version has some catchy lyrics. It would sound decent for Salman’s fans and Bollywood audience. Radhe directed by Prabhudeva will release on May 13th across the globe. Salman Khan, Sohail Kumar and Zee Studios are the producers.

Thank u Allu arjun for seeti maar absolutely loved the way u have performed in the song, the way u dance, your style, u r simply fantastic.. tk care n b safe. Rgds to ur family .. love u brother @alluarjun#SeetiMaar https://t.co/St8cWOmNKX — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 26, 2021