Amaravathi stir at 500 days: JAC big virtual rally on April 30

The agitation by Amaravathi Joint Action Committee (Amaravathi JAC) will complete 500 days on April 30.

The JAC activists sustained the agitation for 500 days braving the YSRCP government’s and police high-handedness, demanding the Jagan government to retain Amaravathi as the only capital city of Andhra Pradesh and drop its plans of creating three capitals for AP.

The JAC is making arrangements to hold a mega rally on April 30 to mark the completion of 500 days of Amaravathi agitation.

However, in the present severe corona conditions and Covid restrictions, the JAC planning to hold a mega rally in the virtual mode with the participation of 1 lakh people.

JAC activists and people will sit on protest at their respective places across the state in deeksha camps where big size LED screens are being set up.

The JAC is inviting national leaders of various political parties, national level social activists, legal experts, caste organisations, representatives of trade and commerce.

The JAC want to bring Amaravathi issue to the notice of Centre and state governments by making this programme a huge success.