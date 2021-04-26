Tirupati declared as containment zone, curfew from 2 pm!

The entire Tirupati city was declared as ‘containment zone’ on Monday (today) in the wake of increasing corona cases in the city.

Tirupati municipal corporation commissioner Girisha issued orders to this effect.

He said every division in Tirupathi limits has corona positive cases and for this reason entire city was declared as containment zone.

It was also decided to impose curfew in Tirupati from 2 pm every day.

The Andhra Pradesh government has imposed night curfew across AP from 10 pm to 5 am.

But in Tirupati, it was decided to impose curfew from 2 pm itself to check the spread of coronavirus.

All the traders and commercial establishments have voluntarily come down to close shops by 2 pm every day till the situation improves as corona cases have increased to alarming levels in Tirupati.