Naidu doing funeral politics on Covid: Perni

As the Covid problem has intensified, the blame game has begun between the ruling YCP and the Opposition TDP. The rival leaders are blaming the Government for the rising virus cases, lack of oxygen at hospitals and increasing fatalities. Chandrababu Naidu has called the deaths at the hospitals as ‘Government murders’ and held the ruling YCP responsible for the growing helplessness in the system.

In a sharp reaction, Minister Perni Nani has asked why the TDP chief suddenly started blaming the Government while he should be creating awareness on the virus problem. In the second wave, the Coronavirus is having a much greater impact on the lungs than ever before.

Under such circumstances, there needs to be a greater caution among everybody. Perni Nani deplored that instead of creating confidence, Mr. Naidu was trying to spread panic. The TDP chief was taking pleasure in doing the funeral politics at a time when the general public were suffering greatly.

Scarcity of oxygen and beds was not a problem unique to AP. The Minister said that their Government was doing everything possible to increase facilities to fight Covid.