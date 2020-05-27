TDP Digital Mahanadu 2020 – India’s first online Political Conclave: Naidu

TDP National President Chandrababu Naidu has said that technology and innovation will give solutions to any problem faced by the human society nowadays. This trust is being reinforced every time there is a crisis. If the TDP could overcome limitations of social distance during COVID-induced lockdown, it was thanks to the party’s early steps towards digital socialization. Digital Mahanadu 2020 is also a part of this initiative.

Mr Naidu recalled how earlier Mahanadu conclaves used to be held in the presence of countless activists and admirers. This time, lockdown restrictions came as a hurdle. However, this was overcome with ‘ZOOM Webinar’, a timely solution provided by technology. As a result, the TDP has emerged to hold India’s first Digital Political Conclave, Mahanadu 2020.

The TDP Chief appealed to all party activists and sympathisers to download ZOOM app and take part in this year’s conclave and make Mahanadu 2020 (May 27-28) a grand success.