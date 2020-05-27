4.75 Cr Indian records on Truecaller sold for Rs 75,000

Almost 4.75 crore Indian records of Truecaller (an online directory of contacts) are sold for a minimal price of Rs 75,000 by a cyber-criminal. The official spokesperson of Truecaller denied the news saying that Truealler’s name is used so that the data looks credible. Online intelligence firm Cyble published the news saying that their researchers have identified selling the Truecaller records of 47.5 million people for just 1000 USD and the data is updated till 2019.

The sold data includes contact numbers along with the gender, Facebook id, mobile network and the city the subscriber hails from. Truecaller Spokesperson said that they found no breach of their database and their privacy standards are quite high. Last week, Cyble cracked the information of stealing the personal information of 2.9 crore Indians who are in search of jobs and applied through various job portals.