Pooja Hegde votes for Telugu films before Bollywood

Right after the lockdown gets lifted and shoots resume, Pooja Hegde has to complete her Telugu commitments with Prabhas and Akhil. With a lot of set work to be done for Prabhas’ next, Pooja Hegde is in plans to complete her part for Akhil’s film that is directed by Baskar. The film also neared completion and Pooja Hegde will complete her part in a single schedule apart from a song that will be shot later. Before Prabhas20 resumes shoot, Pooja Hegde is in plans to wrap up her portions for Akhil’s film titled Most Eligible Bachelor.

A portion of Prabhas’ film was planned to be shot in Tuscany, Italy and the plans are now shelved due to coronavirus outbreak. Massive sets are erected for the shoot. Even the climax portions are to be shot in a boat set and the work will start soon. Pooja Hegde is currently relaxing in her Mangalore residence and will return back to sets once the schedules are planned and informed. Pooja Hegde also has a couple of Bollywood films in the pipeline and the actress will start shooting for them once she is done with the Telugu films. Tollywood films first says Pooja Hegde