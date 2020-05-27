Nishabdham receives censor appreciations

There has been a lot of discussions going about the release of Anushka’s upcoming movie Nishabdham. Though the makers wanted a digital release for the film, it is not viable considering the budget as the film should have a theatrical release. Nishabdham completed all the censor formalities and the film was issued U/A certificate. The censor officials appreciated the film’s content and they wanted the makers to head for release in theatres asking them to wait for a comfortable time.

Nishabdham is made on a budget of Rs 30 crores and is shot extensively in USA. Nishabdham is one of the films that are ready for release from Telugu cinema. Tollywood bigwigs predict that the theaters across AP and Telangana will be open from August and Nishabdham is expected to release among the first bunch. The list is getting ready. Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is an action thriller and it features Anushka, R Madhavan, Anjali and Shalini Pandey in the lead roles. The film completed censor formalities in Telugu and Tamil languages.