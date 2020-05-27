Sai Dharam Tej bets big on mother sentiment

The first single from Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better turned out to be an instant hit and is receiving a top class response from the music lovers. The film is presented to be a youthful entertainer that is directed by a debutant Subbu. Solo Brathuke So Better is in the last leg of shoot and is expected to release later this year. The interesting update we hear is that Solo Brathuke So Better is high on emotional content.

Solo Brathuke So Better will have a thread of mother sentiment episodes which are said to be the major highlights of the film. This is kept as a surprise for the audience. Sai Dharam Tej’s last film Prati Roju Pandaage too is an emotional entertainer that is high on family emotions. Nabha Natesh is the leading lady and BVSN Prasad is the producer. Solo Brathuke So Better is carrying decent expectations and Sai Dharam Tej is in plans to complete the shoot of this film at the earliest.