No letup in coronavirus cases in Telangana

There was no letup in new Covid-19 cases in Telangana on Tuesday as four more foreign evacuees and 12 migrants were among 71 people tested positive.

The state also reported a death due to Covid-19, pushing the death toll to 57 while the overall tally of cases mounted to 1,991.

For the fourth consecutive day, foreign returnees tested positive. The number of infections in this category rose to 32.

Four returnees from Kuwait had tested positive on 22. This was the first case in Telangana of Indian citizens repatriated under evacuation mission Vande Bharat being found infected by Covid-19.

However, the health officials have not revealed details of 28 foreign evacuees tested positive. They have not shared the information like the countries they had returned from and the districts they belong to.

Migrants continued to remain a big worry for the health authorities as the spike in cases continued. Twelve migrants tested positive taking the total number to 157. They are all the people from Telangana who returned home from other states following relaxation in lockdown norms.

Though 120 people were discharged from hospital on Tuesday, bringing down the number of active cases to 650, the efforts of the authorities to check the spread of virus received a setback with at least four districts reporting new cases after a gap of two to three weeks.

Greater Hyderabad continued to be the hotspot with 38 new cases. Thirteen cases were reported from Ranga Reddy and Medchal districts adjoining Greater Hyderabad.

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao has been claiming that there are no Covid cases in Telangana except in few pockets of Greater Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister is set to review Covid situation in the state at a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, there will be discussion on the measures taken for the containment of Covid and implementation of lockdown. The meeting is expected to take decisions on the next steps to be taken. A decision will also be taken whether to continue or to make any changes in the existing system of allowing shops in Hyderabad to remain open on an even-odd basis.