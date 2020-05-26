Tollywood needs a bunch of films ready by August

The Tollywood celebrities met the government of Telangana and discussed resuming the film shoots. After they got a positive nod from the government, the guidelines to be followed are being worked out. A set of films that are nearing completion will be granted permission to shoot on a priority basis. The post-production works of Telugu films too will resume from June 1st. The theatres are expected to reopen from August first week as per the update.

V, Nishabdham, Red, Orey Bujjiga and 30 Rojullo Preminchatam Ela are the only films that are ready with the first copy. Several films are in the final stages of shoot. If the theatres are opened in August, there should be a minimum number of 20 films (with known actors or directors) to screen the films for the month to get decent footfalls in Telugu states. As there would not be a chance for a film to be screened in more number of screens, more number of films need to get ready if the theatres are reopened. Telugu producers are now rushing to complete the shoots and announce the release dates soon after they get a clarity on the reopening of theatres.