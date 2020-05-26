Tamil director aims a comeback with Allu Arjun

AR Murugadoss is one of the most talented directors of Tamil cinema. His career graph reached rock bottom and the director has all his hopes on his next film which is the sequel for his super hit film Thuppaki. Vijay will play the lead role in this action thriller and the regular shoot is expected to commence from August or September. Murugadoss has been in plans to work with Allu Arjun for some time.

He is currently working on a script that suits Allu Arjun. The actor asked him to come up with the complete script and he is expected to take the call after the result of Thuppaki 2. In this meanwhile, Allu Arjun will complete the shoot of Sukumar’s Pushpa and will join Sriram Venu’s Icon. If everything goes well, the project will start in 2022. Allu Aravind will produce AR Murugadoss’ project on Geetha Arts banner.