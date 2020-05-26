TDP welcomes HC notices to CS and Council Secretary

TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy has welcomed the AP High Court notices to Chief Secretary and AP Council Secretary on the issue of defying Council Chairman orders for referring the three capitals bill to Select Committee. The court has issued a separate personal notice to Council Secretary Balakrishnamacharyulu indicating how his unconstitutional act of defying the House Chairman was taken very seriously.

Mr. Deepak Reddy said that Council Secretary had personally committed an offence by defying his superior’s orders only after accepting the Government’s quid pro quo offer for his term extension by one year. Many officials were behaving like this in violation of the laws and the Constitutional norms. All of them would face serious consequences and would have to pay a heavy penalty eventually.

Mr. Deepak Reddy warned the YCP Government that it would have to face dismissal if it continued to cripple the Constitutional institutions and make a mockery of the courts’ orders. Just because it has got 151 MLAs out of the total 175, the YCP cannot bypass or ignore the democratic norms or institutions. CM Jagan’s thoughtless actions are creating a constitutional crisis and already the courts have passed strictures against his governance for over 60 times.

The TDP leader said that more and more cases would be filed against the omissions and commissions of the YCP Government and the officials who were hand in glove with it. The AP people gave a massive mandate to Jagan Reddy to serve them in a better way but not to cripple the institutions that serve the people.

Mr. Deepak Reddy deplored that the Council Secretary’s act defying Chairman orders was like the bench clerk refusing to follow the orders of the judge and like the Cabinet Secretary not acting on the orders of the Cabinet. By spoiling the democratic institutions, the YCP has set a wrong signal to the people and to the State administration as a whole.