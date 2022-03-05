TDP finally decides to attend AP budget session without Naidu

The opposition TDP had finally decided to attend the budget sessions of the AP Assembly, starting from March 7.

Though the party had initially thought of boycotting the session along with the party chief and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu, it had changed its mind and had decided to join the session.

The decision was taken at the virtual meeting of the Telugu Desam Legislature Party meeting held on Saturday.

The MLAs and the MLCs held a prolonged discussion on the issue and even thought of holding mock sessions outside the Assembly, preferably in Velagapudi area. However, on the advice given by party senior leader and former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, the TDLP took the final call to attend the session.

Ramakrishnudu said that the budget session is crucial for the state and as opposition, the TDP would get a greater advantage to expose the financial failures of the YSR Congress government. He told every member from the Legislative Assembly and the Legislative Council as well, to speak on the financial issues, the budget allocations and expose the ruling YSR Congress.

Yanamala also told the TDLP members that the government had drowned the state in debt and it was the responsibility of the opposition to expose the financial mess created by the YSR Congress.

It was only after these suggestions, the TDLP had decided to attend the session, make use of every opportunity to expose the ruling party.

The TDP currently has 20 members in Assembly with three defections, and 15 members in the Legislative Council. Its floor leader Chandrababu Naidu would be absent for the session, while Yanamala Ramakrishnudu, TDP floor leader in the council, would be playing key role this time in the upper house.