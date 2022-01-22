TDP in Chirala: Enthusiastic cadre, leaderless Party

The TDP is facing a strange predicament in the politically hyperactive Chirala assembly constituency. The cadre is energetic and enthusiastic. They are very active in implementing the party programme. But, it does not have a leader of standing who can lead them. The tallest of the leaders, Karanam Balaram, is now with the YSRCP as his son Venkatesh has now joined the YSRCP.

Interestingly, though Karanam Balaram left, the cadre has largely remained in-tact. No major leader went to the YSRCP. The cadre is still very active and is organizing programme after programme successfully. The unit is very active despite not having proper leadership. Though the party has appointed Yadam Balaji as the incharge of the constituency, he has become inaccessible to the cadre.

There are reports that he is in touch with both district minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. Some TDP cadres have already lodged complaints with the party top leadership. Sources say that the TDP top leadership is planning to send a fact finding committee to study the local situation. The cadre feels that the TDP chief should appoint an incharge for the constituency at the earliest.

The party is also exploring the possibility of appointing two-time MLA and senior leader Paleti Rama Rao as the incharge for the constituency. However, the leadership is still exploring the possibility of bringing back Karanam, who is said to be in two minds in the YSRCP due to the opposition from former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan.