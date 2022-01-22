Vijay’s Beast joins the Biggest Indian Clash

Bollywood Superstar and Mr Perfect Aamir Khan announced that his next film Laal Singh Chaddha will hit the screens on April 14th. Keeping an end to speculations, the makers of Laal Singh Chaddha made it clear yesterday that the film will release on the announced date without fail. Kannada sensational film KGF: Chapter 2 too will hit the screens on April 14th and the makers too decided to stick for the release date. Now the latest update says that Tamil actor Vijay’s upcoming film Beast will hit the screens on the same day and this would be the biggest eve clash in Indian cinema.

The release of these films will have an impact in different markets. Vijay’s Beast will not make any impact across North India but the film will suffer in Karnataka as KGF: Chapter 2 will dominate Beast. At the same time, Beast will dominate KGF: Chapter 2 in Tamil. In Telugu states, the business of both KGF: Chapter 2 and Beast would be impacted. We have to wait to see if all the three films would head for a clash or if one among them would get postponed.