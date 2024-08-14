x
TDP leader killed in Kurnool, Lokesh, others condemn

Published on August 14, 2024 by

TDP leader killed in Kurnool, Lokesh, others condemn

A Telugu Desam Party leader was killed in Kurnool district during the early hours on Wednesday. Vakiti Srinivasulu (45) was killed when he was going to the nature call early in the morning in his native village, Hosuru of Pattikonda mandal in Kurnool district. The miscreants threw chilli powder and attacked him with iron rods. He was killed on the spot.

The family members and the villagers, on learning about the murder reached the spot. The police also reached the spot and conducted an enquiry. They shifted the body to the government hospital. Kurnool DSP Srinivasa Reddy, Circle Inspector Jayanna along with their force visited the spot. They interacted with the villagers and collected some facts.

Local MLA K E Syambabu also spoke to the police. He expressed doubts over the rival YSR Congress leaders in the murder. He asked the police to investigate the incident and take stringent action against the culprits. He wanted the police to complete the enquiry at the earliest. Victim, Srinivasulu was the close associate of MLA Syambabu. He worked hard in the recent general elections to the State Assembly and played a key role in the victory of Syambabu.

Meanwhile, DSP Srinivasa Reddy told the media persons that the police would complete the process and bring every culprit to the book. He said that the dog squad and clues teams have collected some information. They have also noticed empty liquor bottles close to the murder scene. He said that the accused must have consumed liquor before commiting the crime. He also said that the accused must have noticed the timings of Srinivasulu before attacking him.

The DSP said that the death was caused by a big wound to the head on the back side. He said that the wound must have been caused by an iron rod. He said that the police have collected information from the family members and took the statement of Srinivasulu’s wife.

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh, AP TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao condemned the murder. They said that they would not leave the culprits without punishing them. Lokesh alleged that it was the handiwork of the YSR Congress goondas. Jagan Mohan Reddy was not giving up his criminal politics even after the humiliating defeat, he said.

