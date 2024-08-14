x
Home > Politics

Published on August 14, 2024

No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal

The Supreme Court has again rejected the interim bail petition of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal related to the Delhi Excise Policy scam.

Justice Surya Kant has directly stated, “We are not granting any interim bail.” The case was heard by a two-judge bench comprising Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan.

Kejriwal’s counsel, Singhvi, has mentioned that Kejriwal has been granted bail in cases even registered by the Enforcement Directorate under the PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act). He argued that when ED has granted him bail even in PMLA cases, why is can’t CBI grant bail.

The Supreme Court scheduled the next hearing of the case for August 23rd.

In the same case, Abhishek Boinapally was granted interim bail by the court related to -his alleged involvement in money laundering.

-Sanyogita

