AP high court gives relief to Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Published on August 14, 2024 by

Vishwak Sen Interview For Mechanic Rocky
Dil Raju’s Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

AP high court gives relief to Vallabhaneni Vamsi

Andhra Pradesh high court on Wednesday gave a great relief to Gannavaram former MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi Mohan. The court directed the police not to arrest Vamsi till August 20. The court posted the case for next hearing on August 20.

Vamsi approached the high court seeking anticipatory bail. He was accused in the attack on TDP office at Gannavaram before the 2024 general election. Vamsi was accused 71 in the case. The police have arrested all the accused and submitted the remand report to the Gannavaram court. Fearing arrest by the police, Vamsi moved the high court for anticipatory bail.

Vamsi is not seen in the Assembly constituency after the 2024 general election. He came to his house in Vijayawada on August 7, but disappeared as the TDP activists held a protest at his house. Local police and the Central police provided security for Vamsi during the protest. Since then, he is at large and not in contact with anyone.

The YSR Congress activists, most of them the supporters of Vamsi, attacked the TDP office. They set on fire two vehicles parked in the office. They also destroyed the furniture in the office. The TDP activists revolted against the YSR Congress leading to a clash. The Gannavaram police entered the scene and arrested the leaders from both sides on the day.

The next day, TDP spokesman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram visited Gannavaram challenging Vamsi to come to the TDP office. There was commotion in the town and the police arrested Pattabhi Ram on the day. He was sent to remand after torture in the police station.

The case hit the headlines that day. TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and general secretary Nara Lokesh also visited Gannavaram in the week later. They extended support to the party leaders and said that they would file a case against the YSR Congress leaders. Accordingly, after the NDA government was formed in the state, a case was filed and the accused were arrested.

