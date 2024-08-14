x
Home > Movie News

Sree Leela’s first Bollywood Project Finalized

Published on August 14, 2024 by

Sree Leela’s first Bollywood Project Finalized

sree leela bollywood project

Siddharth Malhotra’s next film Mitti has garnered a lot of attention. Although there is no official confirmation yet, it was reported that he has begun shooting for a film in Uttarakhand. As per the latest updates, South actress Sree Leela will play the lead role as the heroine in the film. The actress will join the sets in October. When she read the script, her immediate answer was yes. A source revealed that she was excited to work with Siddharth Malhotra and this happens to be her first Hindi film.

Mitti is an action-packed family drama and showcases Sid’s intense side. The actor is also looking forward to working in this film. This film will be directed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. Mitti is a story about guilt, about living with guilt. Murad Khetani will produce this prestigious project. Sree Leela was approached for Varun Dhawan’s film but there are rumors that the actress has turned down the film. In Telugu, Sree Leela is shooting for Ravi Teja’s 75th film and she turned quite selective after receiving criticism from her fans.

