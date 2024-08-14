Double Ismart & Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Ram’s Double Ismart & Raviteja’s Mr.Bachchan are gearing up for a grand release on Aug 15th 2024 ie, tomorrow. The films are releasing on biggest holiday of the year and are guaranteed to take a good openings even though advances are very ordinary as walk-ins will be huge. Additionally Mr.Bachchan will be benefitted by premieres all Over India since 7PM today. Worldwide theatricals of the films are valued at 40 Cr & 28 Cr respectively . Pre release business is quite reasonable for both the films and long weekend should boost the films to cross the line.

All India advance (Gross) for both films as of 5PM IST today:

Double Ismart – 2.3 Cr

Mr.Bachchan – 2.7 Cr (including 1.25 Cr premieres)

Below is the pre-release business for both the films:

Double Ismart

AP/TS – 35 Cr

Rest – 5 Cr

Worldwide – 40 Cr

Mr.Bachchan

AP/TS – 24 Cr

Rest – 4 Cr

Worldwide- 28 Cr