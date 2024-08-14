x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
View all stories
Home > Boxoffice

Double Ismart & Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Published on August 14, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Double Ismart & Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Double Ismart & Mr. Bachchan Worldwide Pre-Release Business

Ram’s Double Ismart & Raviteja’s Mr.Bachchan are gearing up for a grand release on Aug 15th 2024 ie, tomorrow. The films are releasing on biggest holiday of the year and are guaranteed to take a good openings even though advances are very ordinary as walk-ins will be huge. Additionally Mr.Bachchan will be benefitted by premieres all Over India since 7PM today. Worldwide theatricals of the films are valued at 40 Cr & 28 Cr respectively . Pre release business is quite reasonable for both the films and long weekend should boost the films to cross the line.

All India advance (Gross) for both films as of 5PM IST today:

Double Ismart – 2.3 Cr
Mr.Bachchan – 2.7 Cr (including 1.25 Cr premieres)

Below is the pre-release business for both the films:

Double Ismart

AP/TS – 35 Cr
Rest – 5 Cr

Worldwide – 40 Cr

Mr.Bachchan

AP/TS – 24 Cr
Rest – 4 Cr

Worldwide- 28 Cr

Next Sree Leela’s first Bollywood Project Finalized Previous Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Record Remuneration for Amitabh Bachchan
else

TRENDING

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Latest

image
Ram Charan’s Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
image
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana

Most Read

image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
image
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
image
Kota Sanjay Murthy Appointed as India’s Next CAG Boss!

Related Articles

Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot Squad Girls Party Gang SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos Barkha Singh in Torn Style Fasting Benefits Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event