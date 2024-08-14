Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Record Remuneration for Amitabh Bachchan

81-year-old Amitabh Bachchan returns to host Kaun Panekha Crorepati 16 by popular demand. A report reveals how much the Bollywood superstar has earned since launching the quiz show in 2000 and how much he earns now per episode. Amitabh Bachchan will be pocketing Rs 5 crore per episode for the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. This is a record pay for any Indian actor. When Amitabh Bachchan agreed to host the first season of KBC in 2000, Amitabh Bachchan was in a bad phase on the professional front. The huge success of the first season brought Amitabh to every home and also revived his film career. In the same year, he appeared in Aditya Chopra’s blockbuster romantic drama Mohabbatein.

Amitabh returned in the second season. However, he had to refuse due to health reasons. Mohabbatein and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham co-star Shah Rukh Khan became the host for the third season. However, due to popular demand, Amitabh returned to his hosting duties for the 4th season. Since then, he has hosted every season of the popular quiz show. , which will be on display this week until the 16th. On the film front, Amitabh will next be seen in Ribudas Gupta’s court drama Section 84 and TJ Gnanavel’s action thriller Vettaiyan, making his Tamil debut opposite Rajinikanth.