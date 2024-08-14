x
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
IT Minister Sridhar Babu expresses satisfaction

IT Minister Sridhar Babu expresses satisfaction

Telangana IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu expressed satisfaction over the US and South Korea visit, saying that they have introduced a new Telangana to the investors.

Speaking to media after concluding the 12-day foreign visit, D Sridhar Babu said that investors have shown great interest in investing in Hyderabad, as the city presents robust growth opportunities and a vibrant ecosystem.

“We have introduced a new Telangana to America. We have found very encouraging repsonse from the investors, tech CEOs and senior executives, as they are seeing India as the country where growth lies next. Within India, Hyderabad is considered a favoured destination due to its thriving ecosystem and infrastructure,” said IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu.

“Attracting investors and promoting growth opportunities in Telangana is a continuous process. CM Revanth Reddy personally led the delegation to instill confidence among investors about setting up companies and industries in Telangana. We have assured all the required support for the investors choosing Telangana,” further explained Sridhar Babu.

Also Read : Danam Nagender Accusations Against Revanth Reddy

According to the inputs from CMO, Telangana delegation’s foreign visit was able to attract investments of about Rs 31,532 Cr from US alone. Reputed organisations like Cognizant, Charles Schwab, Zoetis, Corning, Aurum Equity Partners have committed to invest in Telangana.

IT Minister Sridhar Babu signed off trashing BRS claims that Revanth Reddy’s foreign visit is a flop.

“This is not a game to judge as a flop or hit. BRS leaders should behave responsibly. We have succeeded in attracting considerable investments and pitching Telangana as the preferred destination for global investors. Already BRS has flopped twice in Assembly and Loskabha elections. If they continue their irresponsible behaviour, they will flop even in the future,” signed off IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu.

