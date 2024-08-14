Danam Nagender Accusations Against Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Monitoring and Protection (HYDRA) was established to deal with encroachments in Greater Hyderabad. The department was supposed to take action against land grabbers and buildings violating norms, such as encroachments on lakes, nalas, and government lands.

AV Ranganath was appointed as the HYDRA commissioner, and he said that hundreds of complaints were registered regarding encroachments across the city on Monday.

On the flip side, a case was registered at the Jubilee Hills police station against Danam Nagender, the Congress MLA from Khairatabad, for allegedly demolishing a wall at a GHMC park. V Papaiah, in-charge of GHMC’s Enforcement, Vigilance and Disaster Management (EV&DM), accused the MLA of demolishing the park situated at Nandagiri Hills. Subsequently, cases have been registered against the MLA.

In this entire controversy, Danam Nagender has started alleging that Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy is responsible for registering a case against him. He claimed that Revanth Reddy has taught him a lesson for joining Congress.

On the other hand, Congress has a different version, stating that even if leaders are from their party, they will not be allowed to take advantage of their power.

