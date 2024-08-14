x
Home > Movie News

Rana Daggubati’s Horror Thriller

Published on August 14, 2024 by

Dil Raju's Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
Ram Charan's Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Rana Daggubati’s Horror Thriller

Rana Daggubati has been missing doing films as a lead actor for some time in Telugu. He is focused on producing films and he took up the web series Rana Naidu. The Daggubati actor will soon return back and he is in talks for a couple of films. Rana Daggubati is committed to Baahubali producers Arka Media Works and the film has been under pre-production for a long time. Kishore, a debutant will direct this film and it is said to be a horror thriller. The final script is locked and the shoot of the film will start after Dasara.

Also Read : Rana Daggubati and Anirudh: An Unexpected Collaboration

KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty is the leading lady in this untitled film. Apart from horror, the film also has loads of entertainment and a strong emotional content. Several top technicians are working for the film and the makers will make an official announcement very soon. Rana Daggubati is also committed to Teja for an action drama titled Rakshasa Rajyam and the filming starts soon. Rana Daggubati is also in talks for a couple of other Telugu films. Rana is the lead antagonist in Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan that is slated for Diwali release this year.

Dil Raju's Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
Ram Charan's Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama

Dil Raju's Big Bet for Sankranthi 2025
Ram Charan's Game Changer enters into the last Leg of Shoot
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
Nayanthara vs Dhanush: Celebrities and Mixed Reviews Add to the Drama
Will Varun Tej change his Game Plan?

Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management
Deputy CM Bhatti takes dig at Kangana
Kota Sanjay Murthy Appointed as India's Next CAG Boss!

