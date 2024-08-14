NTR’s team responds to Accident Rumors

A section of enthusiasts have been spreading news about Tollywood actor NTR. The news said that NTR was injured last night and is admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad. This news is untrue and the team of NTR responded to the accident speculations. The official post said “Mr. NTR @tarak9999 has sustained a minor sprain to his left wrist a couple of days ago while working out in the gym. His hand has been immobilised with a cast as a precautionary measure. Despite the injury Mr. NTR has completed the shoot for Devara last night and is now recuperating. The cast will be off in a couple of weeks and he will be back at work soon. In the meantime we request that speculation regarding this minor injury is avoided”.

NTR has recently completed the shoot of Devara and he is on a break. He is currently recovering from his minor injury. Devara directed by Koratala Siva is slated for September 27th release across the globe. The actor is looking forward for the promotions of Devara and he will soon join the sets of War 2 which also has Hrithik Roshan playing the other lead role. NTR will kick-start the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s film this year. Wishing NTR a speedy recovery.