NTR wraps up his part for Devara

Young Tiger NTR has been busy with the first part of Devara, a high voltage action entertainer directed by Koratala Siva. NTR has completed shooting for his part for the film. An introduction song on NTR and others has been shot for five days in a special set in Hyderabad. The song was canned in the nights and NTR completed the entire filming for Devara. He took to his social media page and posted “Just wrapped my final shot for Devara Part 1. What a wonderful journey it has been. I will miss the ocean of love and the incredible team. Can’t wait for everyone to sail into the world crafted by Siva on the 27th of September”.

Devara is slated for September 27th release and the pending patchwork will be completed soon. Janhvi Kapoor plays the leading lady and Saif Ali Khan is the lead antagonist. Devara is high on expectations and all the deals for the film are closed. Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts are the producers. Rockstar Anirudh is scoring the music and background score for Devara and the released singles are chartbusters. NTR is also shooting for War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan and he will soon join the sets of Prashanth Neel’s untitled film