Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Manasa Varanasi Interview For Devaki Nandhana Vasudeva Movie
Faria Abdullah women In White Photoshoot
Squad Girls Party Gang
SriSimha Pre Wedding Photos
Ahsaas Channa’s Latest Photos
Barkha Singh in Torn Style
Fasting Benefits
Mrunal Thakur in Vacay Mood
Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 The Rule Trailer Launch event
Hot Topic: Bunny Vaas comments on Allu Arjun

Hot Topic: Bunny Vaas comments on Allu Arjun

The recent elections in Andhra Pradesh have paved paths to several speculations in Tollywood. Allu Arjun had to support his friend in YSRCP and the Mega fans kept trolling him for not campaigning for Pawan Kalyan who represents Janasena. Bunny also faced the heat after YSRCP was badly defeated. Then came his rift with Sukumar and the top actor fled to Europe after trimming his beard which he needed for the film Pushpa 2: The Rule. The issue was resolved and Allu Arjun is now shooting for the film. There are also strong speculations that all is not well between Allu Arjun and his close friend Bunny Vaas.

Also Read : Why did Allu Arjun pick up December 6th for Pushpa 2: The Rule?

The young producer who produced Aay responded to the speculations. Allu Arjun was rumored to be the special guest for the pre-release event of Aay but he was not present. This sparked more speculations and Bunny Vaas responded on a strong note. He said “Bunny is my best friend and his support will be for me when it is needed. There is no need to invite him for any event. Bunny even differed with his father Allu Aravind for me 20 years ago. Allu Arjun also knows how to support his friends and he values his friends so much” told Bunny Vaas. His comments are now going viral.

