TDP leaders arrested for not surrendering to YCP: TDP MLC

TDP MLC G. Deepak Reddy has blamed the Jaganmohan Reddy Government for ‘filing false cases and arresting’ all those TDP leaders who are not surrendering to their inducements and threats to join the ruling YCP. He termed the arrest of former MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy as politically motivated and merely based on false and illegal cases. Prabhakar Reddy cannot be implicated in these cases since he purchased the 26 vehicles from a Chennai-based dealer while their registrations were done by a mediator in Nagaland state.

Mr. Deepak Reddy said AP state has no jurisdiction in the case right now as Prabhakar Reddy’s company has already filed a case against the mediators in Nagaland High Court where the case is still pending. AP Government has not filed any cases against Chennai dealer or Nagaland mediator but is targetting Prabhakar Reddy out of political vendetta. Since January this year, nearly 24 cases were filed against Prabhakar Reddy and he got bail in 23 cases.

The TDP MLC said that the present arrest of Prabhakar Reddy was made in regard to 24th false case which is coming up for hearing next Monday but the officials did not wait till then. No case is there against Asmith Reddy but he is also arrested. The arrests were made only after the JC family refused to surrender and join the YCP.

Unfortunately, the officials were violating all rules and regulations to get false confessional statements from different persons to implicate the TDP leaders.

Mr. Deepak Reddy warned that as said by Mr. Chandrababu Naidu, serious action would be taken against all those who were acting hand in glove with the ruling YCP leaders to politically harass the TDP leaders. YCP leaked rumours that every week, one TDP leader would be arrested in different scams. Such tactics would not unnerve the TDP which would soon revolt against the ruling party atrocities. AP has become worse than a banana republic depending solely on a single man’s thoughtless, factionist and anarchic command.