UV Creations lines up five interesting projects

Top production house UV Creations produced several successful films like Mirchi, Run Raja Run, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Express Raja and Bhaagamathie. They are occupied with Saaho from the past two years and they could not focus on content-driven films made on decent budgets. UV Creations is currently producing Prabhas’ romantic saga that will be wrapped up this year. Soon after this, UV Creations is in plans to produce a series of films.

Anushka is said to have signed a women-centric film that will roll next year. Ra Ra Krishnayya fame Mahesh will direct this film. Sharwanand signed a new film for the production house which would be directed by a debutant. RX100 fame Karthikeya signed a new film for UV Creations. Two other small budget films are locked and are in pre-production phase. UV Creations will start all these five projects next year. The top production house will make an official announcement about the same soon.