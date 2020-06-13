Hyderabad police arrest TDP leader J C Prabhakar Reddy

The spree of political arrests continued on Saturday, a day after TDP MLA Atchannaidu was arrested and sent to 24-day remand. At around 7.45 am, the Hyderabad police arrested former MLA and TDP leader J C Prabhakar Reddy and is being taken to Anantapur to be produced before the court.

Tadipatri police on Saturday filed a case against Prabhakar Reddy and three others for allegedly forging documents and selling 18-wheeler trailer lorries. He had allegedly sold BS-III lorries as BS-IV vehicles. The Road Transport Department had seized the vehicles.

The vehicles were sold to one Nageswara Reddy who had lodged a complaint with Tadipatri police following which cases were filed under Sections 420, 467, 468, and 471 of the IPC against Prabhakar Reddy.