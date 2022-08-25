TDP Leaders Protest at Police Headquarters

M.S. Rao

Guntur: Reacting to the attack on the TDP leaders and destroying Anna Canteen at Kuppam, the party leaders at Mangalagiri staged a mass protest in front of the AP Police Headquarters, the office of the Director General of Police, under the leadership of the party AP president Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, on Thrusday.

They raised slogans against the Director General of Police, Government of Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and others and alleged that the police completely failed in providing security and maintaining law and order.

As the TDP leaders rushed to the DGP office swiftly, tension prevailed there. The Telugu youth tried to enter the DGP office forcefully, by pushing the gates. An argument continued between police officials and TDP leaders there for some time. They also staged the protest by sitting in front of the DGP office entry gate and stopped movement of vehicles.