Civil Revolution is Inevitable in AP: Chandrababu Naidu

M.S. Rao

Unless Police Stop Suppressing Public, There Will Be Civil Revolution In AP and TDP Will Lead That: Chandrababu Naidu

Kuppam: Tension prevailed at Kuppam Assembly Constituency on Thursday when the TDP leaders and cadre were injured in an alleged attack by the YSRCP, amidst the visit of TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He staged a protest by sitting on the road and then addressed the large public gathering.

After a tense situation, he warned the police that there would be a civil revolution in the State if they would not stop the suppressive tactics. He addressed the mass gathering at Kuppam, from where he warned the ruling YSRCP and Police department to restrain from the suppressive politics. He suggested the ruling YSRCP not to misuse the police system to harass TDP leaders and cadres. Chandrababu Naidu pointed out at the police department and stated that they were acting like agents of YSRCP but not as responsible police officials. He warned the Director General of Police to be very careful while taking suppressive decisions. He cautioned the Police to follow the Constitution of India.

Reacting on an incident in which some TDP cadres got injured in the attack allegedly led by YSRCP and lathi charge by the Police department in Kuppam, Chandrababu Naidu challenged the police and YSRCP leaders to do the same at the mass gathering. He said that he had decided to give a befitting reply to the ruling YSRCP and Police department and TDP would no longer tolerate any kind of suppression. The police and YSRCP were creating civil unrest in the State, he criticised.

Chandrababu Naidu criticised that, “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been creating at least one rowdy per one street, one rowdy for village, one rowdy for mandal and one goon at an Assembly segment in the State.”

He declared that, “Today itself is the founding day for Dharma Poratam. It is for public fights. If all the people revolt, then Jagan Mohan Reddy would run and hide at Pulivendula”. Chandrababu Naidu said that he never saw such a criminal like Jagan Reddy, in the past.

While condemning the attack on TDP leader Ravichandra, he questioned the Superintendent of Police that where was he at that time? Chandrababu Naidu observed that if the SP was there in Kuppam, then he was responsible for this attack on Anna Canteen in the Constitution. He warned that if he wanted to attack the YSRCP leaders’ houses, then it would not be a big matter for him. He said that all the police officials including the SPs became like toys in the hands of Jagan Reddy.

He warned that if the Police would not implement the Law and Order in a proper manner, then they would be exposed in the public.

The TDP supremo challenged the YSRCP goons and the police officials who were supporting them, to come to the streets and would be taken face to face.

Instead of preventing the YSRCP cadre from attacking the TDP leaders in front of the police Station, the police took the accused to his home.

He challenged and invited Jagan Reddy, Minister for Forest Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, DGP and other YSRCP leaders to come to face an attack and the TDP would refute. He stated that the TDP maintained the Law and Order, during its regime. He said that if the police would not ensure Law and Order in a proper manner, then there would be a civil revolution and for that the TDP would take the leadership. He criticised that the YSRCP leaders were creating hurdles at each and every event of TDP, which would not be accepted any more.

After addressing the meeting, he inaugurated the Anna Canteen at the same place, where it was destroyed hours before. Chandrababu Naidu said that he would be there and would react if the YSRCP goons come again to destroy the canteen. He warned that the TDP would bounce back on YSRCP leaders, if they come and cause any inconvenience. It was a shame on them, who tried to stop distribution of food.