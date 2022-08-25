The fans of Prabhas started trending negatively about director Maruthi after a film is on in their combo. The film has been launched officially in a low-key affair this morning. After the news about the launch came up, the hashtag #BoycottMaruthiFromTFI kept trending. Prabhas fans started the trend. But the real news is that Prabhas himself approached Maruthi for a film. Maruthi is not in great form now. He is working without breaks with the available heroes. He never waited for the stars and none of his producers lost money though he delivered a series of flops.

Prabhas fans should have to wake up and they should dare to question their favorite star about the choices of directors he is picking. Earlier, Prabhas himself picked up Sujeeth for Saaho and Radha Krishna Kumar for Radhe Shyam. Now, Prabhas himself asked Maruthi to come up with a script to complete a quick film. Instead of blaming their star, the fans have been targeting a director even before the shoot commenced. They have to wait to see what is on board for Prabhas through Maruthi or they should troll Prabhas if they are unhappy with the choice of directors he is picking. Wake up Prabhas fans.