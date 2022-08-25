Shankar responds about Ram Charan’s Film

Shankar and Ram Charan are working on a big-budget project and the shoot of the film was put on hold after Shankar had to resume the shoot of Indian 2. Mega fans are left puzzled and they wanted the production house to respond about the same. Shankar took his official social media page and revealed that he would shoot for Indian 2 and Charan’s films simultaneously. The next schedule of Ram Charan’s film starts in September and it would be shot in Hyderabad and Vizag.

“Hi Everyone, Indian 2 and #RC15 will be shot simultaneously. Ready to shoot the next schedule of #RC15 from first week of September in Hyderabad and Vizag! @DilRajuOfficial @AlwaysRamCharan @SVC_official” posted Shankar and he shared the posters of both the films. Ram Charan’s film will now miss the summer 2023 race. Kiara Advani plays the heroine and Ram Charan will be seen in a dual role. Dil Raju is the producer of this untitled film and Thaman scores the music.