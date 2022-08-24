Liger Movie Review

Liger Movie Review

Final Report : ‘Liger ‘ has a poorly executed predictable plot. Vijay deverakonda did all the hardwork , his screen presence is good. Director Puri has failed to put up engaging scenes

3:35AM Coka song Picturization is grand. Good one to end the silly plot film

3:30AM Mike Tyson , Liger episode is a non serious one

3:20AM Lady fighters episode in Las Vegas is another patience testing one

3:10AM Liger enters MMA International Finals

3:00AM Liger qualifies to International MMA . Story now shifts to Las Vegas

2:55AM Vijay has done great work in building his body to suit MMA fighter character. Liger becomes National champion

2:50AM Second half begins… Liger focuses on career.

First Half Report :

1st half Report : Very Average first half but with super solid screen presence of Vijay

Positives:

+ Vijay’s superb performance is a big plus

+ Hero characterization is Okay

Negatives:

– Ananya , Vijay love thread is poorly written by Puri

– Story is VERY predictable

2:30AM Ananya Panday – Vijay Love track is poorly written by Puri

2:20AM Vijay dances are good in Akdi Pakdi song. This song has been choreographed very well

2:00AM Vijay Ananya’s romantic beach song is youth appealing one.

1:50AM Ananya Panday introduction song is pretty ordinary

1:40AM Ramya joins her son ‘ Liger’ in Mixed martial art training classes in Mumbai

1:30 AM Ramyakrishna, Vijay are from Karimnagar .Introduction fight in Mumbai market is good. Vijay excelled in this fight

LIGER Telugu360 Live Updates from the USA premiere show begin shortly. Keep refreshing this page.

Release date: 25 August 2022 (India)

Director: Puri Jagannadh

Produced by: Karan Johar; Puri Jagannadh; Charmme Kaur; Apoorva Mehta; Hiroo Yash Johar

Production companies: Dharma Productions; Puri Connects

Music director: Vikram Montrose, Tanishk Bagchi, Sunil Kashyap

Cast : Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishnan,Myke Tyson

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.