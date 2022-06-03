TDP MP seeks Jagan clarity on President poll

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar on Friday demanded that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy should clarify whether or not he brought up AP reorganisation promises with the Prime Minister in the latest Delhi tour.

Ravindra Kumar said lots of suspicions were arising over the CM’s Delhi tours due to secrecy being maintained without providing details to the public. If Jagan Reddy would not clarify on this, the people would doubt if he was just seeking relief from his CBI cases instead of getting Special Status, Polavaram funds and other promises.

The TDP MP said Jagan Reddy cannot any longer mislead the AP people on the huge political advantage his party had in the coming President election. The YCP leaders themselves were saying that the BJP cannot get its chosen candidate elected without their party MPs’ support.

Ravindra Kumar said this kind of an opportunity would not come again for Jagan Mohan Reddy to bend the necks of the Central Government to get Special Status. The YSRCP was now having over 30 MPs in the Parliament. Jagan promised to force the Centre to give Special Status if his party was given 25 MPs in the 2019 elections.

The TDP MP strongly objected to the manner in which neither the CM nor his officers nor his Ministers were giving any information on his Delhi tours. In the previous such tours, there was information that Jagan Reddy did not even raise AP bifurcation promises with the Prime Minister. Not even a note was released on the latest visit of Jagan Reddy till now.

Ravindra Kumar said so far, the CM has paid over 15 visits to Delhi and mostly the same issues were repeatedly raised with the Central leaders. There was no positive response on Special Status. Jagan Reddy seemed to be only interested in his personal cases and getting Central nod for loans above the ceiling.

The TDP MP asked Jagan to clarify whether it was true that he urged the PM to cancel the loan ceiling for AP altogether. If it was true, it would be a matter of great alarm for the AP people, who were already stuck in a deep debt of Rs. 8 lakh crore. Jagan Reddy’s family companies were overflowing with profits while the AP State was sucked into a debt trap.

Ravindra Kumar pointed out that the Jagan Reddy CBI illegal assets cases have been running in the court since 2012. There were doubts that the Chief Minister was using his party’s strength of MPs in the Parliament for delaying investigation into his cases. Jagan Reddy was so brazen that his party goons had even issued threats to the CBI officials in the State.