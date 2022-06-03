Konaseema riots were intentional, says Pawan Kalyan

Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan said that the riots that occurred in Konaseema were intentional and planned. He said that the state government had prior information about the incidents but failed to take precautionary measures.

The Jana Sena chief reached the party headquarters at Mangalagiri on Friday evening a day before the party’s extended meeting scheduled for Saturday. He interacted with the media on his arrival and said that the riots were provoked for political mileage.

Pawan Kalyan questioned the government why there were no fire tenders in the area where people were gathering and getting ready to go on rampage. Where were the police and where were the fire tenders to meet any eventuality as the protesters were getting agitated, he asked.

He blamed the government for not naming Konaseema district after Ambedkar when the entire process of reorganisation of the districts was taken up. He wondered why the government did not think of Dr Ambedkar’s name when the Konaseema district was proposed initially.

The Jana Sena chief said that two groups in the ruling party had differences over naming the district after Dr Ambedkar. He said everyone in the country has respect for Dr Ambedkar, but the incidents were the result of two groups in the ruling YSR Congress.

Pawan Kalyan refuted the ruling party leaders’ charge against the Jana Sena and said that the YSR Congress was trying to use the issue for political mileage. He also blamed the Ministers for taking up bus yatra at a time when the protests were continuing in Konaseema and tension prevailed in the area.

He termed the ministers bus yatra as most irresponsible and politically-motivated. He advised the government to stop playing politics with the names of the leaders just for political gains.