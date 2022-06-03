Kamal Haasan’s Vikram Movie Review

Vikram Movie Review`

Telugu360 Rating: 2.5/5

Padmashri Kamal Haasan has been struggling for success and his recent experiments ended up as duds. Vikram has been carrying huge expectations from the day the film was announced. Lokesh Kanagaraj directed Vikram and the film had Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles. Raajkamal Films International are the producers and Anirudh is the music composer. The film released today in all the languages and here is the review of Vikram:

Story:

A series of murders in the police department will shock the state. A group of masked people are behind the crimes and the videos of these murders go viral all over. Along with the cops, a common man Karnan (Kamal Haasan) gets murdered. The Police Department seeks the help of Amar (Fahadh Faasil) who investigates the matter. His investigation unearths some shocking facts about the murders. The rest of the film is all about Karnan and the other side of him. Vikram also narrates the role of Santhaanam (Vijay Sethupathi) and the drug mafia. Watch Vikram to know about the real story of Karnan and what happens next.

Analysis:

Vikram is a perfect thriller that is narrated in a dark manner. The film has various threads and it narrates about the murder mystery and how it is indirectly related to the drug mafia. The audience are well aware that Kamal Haasan makes his comeback. He will be back during the interval episode which was shot well. On the other side, the investigation of Amar gains curiosity among the audience. He unfolds the facts of Karnan’s life and the screenplay is one of the major highlights of Vikram. Santhanam’s role is powerful and Vijay Sethupathi shines in the role. The director focused completely on the story.

Lokesh Kanagaraj took his time and narrated every episode with perfection and in detail. The lengthy runtime is the only barrier of Vikram. The interval bang is well designed and Kamal Haasan is the major highlight of the film. The film also has enough twists but most of them are predictable. Agent Tina’s episode is the biggest surprise of the film. The second half of the film feels lengthy because of the dragged episodes. Kamal Haasan’s episode with the machine gun is a goosebumps moment for the audience. The climax is well designed and the director hints of the sequel. Suriya surprises the audience in a cameo which is impressive.

Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi dominate the first half while it is Kamal’s show throughout the second half. There are an ample number of episodes that can be chopped off.

Performances:

Kamal Haasan performed with perfection in the role of Karnan. The character is well designed considering his age. Kamal too looked natural and stylish throughout. Fahadh Faasil dominates the first half and his investigation drama makes the film racy. At times, the audience feel that Fahadh Faasil is the lead actor of the film. Vijay Sethupathi gets a power-packed role and he did the role of Santhanam with perfection. All the other actors did their part well.

Vikram has an interesting plot and is related to the drug mafia. The screenplay is good and the dialogues are decent. Anirudh is the unseen hero of the film and his background score takes the film to the next level. The cinematography work matches the film perfectly. The production values are grand enough and most of the film is shot in sets. Lokesh Kanagaraj will be showered with an appreciation for his work because of handling the film well. The lengthy runtime is a barrier for Vikram.

Verdict:

Vikram film is technically brilliant and well supported by top-class performances of Kamal Haasan, Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. But the lengthy runtime, excessive fight sequences turn out to be a barrier for this interesting attempt.

