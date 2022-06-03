Yet another gas leakage in Vizag

There was yet another gas leakage in Visakhapatnam on Friday, causing panic among the employees and the residents of the area. The leakage of the ammonium nitrate in the Brandix SEZ at Atchuthapuram had left around 150 women employees unconscious.

The officials rushed to the factory to rescue the employees and bring the situation under control. The residents in the neighbouring area too were panic with the ammonium nitrate gas coming out in the air.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has enquired about the ammonia gas leakage incident at Brandix in Atchutapuram. He asked the officials about the details and directed them to provide better treatment to those who had fallen ill.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered a detailed investigation on the accident and asked the authorities to take measures for avoiding such incidents in future. Also, he directed the Minister for Industries Gudivada Amarnath to visit the accident site.

The officials informed that the situation has been stabilised where the women working at the unit have been evacuated and those who have fallen ill were out of danger. They stated that a probe on the ammonia leak has already been initiated.

TDP general secretary and former minister Nara Lokesh expressed shock and surprise over the accident. He asked the government to probe into the incident and fix responsibility. He held the chief minister responsible for the incident alleging that the corruption that Jagan Mohan Reddy was indulging in had led to negligence by the companies which resulted in the gas leak from the seed company in the Brandix SEZ.

The TDP former minister also demanded stern action against the management of the company and ensured that such incidents are not recurred.