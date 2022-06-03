Vishwak Sen’s family entertainer AVAK is now out on Aha

Vishwak Sen’s recent outing Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam was released in theatres on May 6, got a decent response from the audience and critics alike. Despite criticisms, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is applauded by many, including actor Sai Dharam Tej.

Many criticized the predictable storyline but were in awe of deft direction by filmmaker Vidyasagar. Audience also applauded the way Vidyasagar has portrayed the issues like women empowerment in his film.

After impressing the audience, the movie is now set to make its debut on the digital streaming platform, Aha. AVAK is now available for streaming in Aha, as Aha announced a few days ago.

The enchanting performances of the main leads and the classy narrative drew a large audience to the cinemas. The creators are now confident that a lovely story will reach everyone.

Billed as a family drama, the movie is set in the countryside. Vishwak Sen and Rukshar Dhillon play the lead roles in the film, which is based on their marriage and the troubles surrounding their lives.

Written by Ravi Kiran Kola and directed by Vidya Sagar Chinta, Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is produced by Bapineedu B and Sudheer Edara under SVCC Digital banner.