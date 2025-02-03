x
TDP pockets Hindupur Municipality, Balakrishna leads the coup

Published on February 3, 2025 by swathy

TDP pockets Hindupur Municipality, Balakrishna leads the coup

Ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) pocketed Hindupur Municipality. In the election held for Mayor post on Monday, TDP councilor Ramesh Kumar won with total 23 votes in his favour.

Hindupur Municipality has total 38 wards. All the 38 councilors took part in the election. Along with 21 councilors, MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna and MP Parthasarathi voted in favour of TDP candidate, ensuring an emphatic victory for ruling party candidate.

The election to Hindupur Municipality was necessitated as 13 councilors belonging to YSRCP party switched loyalties to TDP, after change of power in AP in 2024 General Elections.

While Hindupur followed the rest of AP, where most of the Municipalities are seeing change of power from YSRCP to TDP, the involvement of popular film star MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna in the episode, ensured it hit headlines prominently at state level.

It is said that three-time MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna, who holds a significant command on Hindupur politics, took personal care in wresting Hindupur Municipality from YSRCP. He is said to have personally supervised councilors defections from YSRCP to TDP.

